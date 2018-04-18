Image copyright PA Image caption The coastguard was called to Durdle Door, near Lulworth, at about 11:30 BST following reports a child and woman were in distress in the water

A five-year-old girl has died after being rescued from the sea near a Dorset beauty spot.

The coastguard was called to Durdle Door, near Lulworth, at about 11:30 BST following reports a child and woman were in distress in the water.

The girl, from Salisbury, was picked up by a nearby Ministry of Defence vessel, Dorset Police said.

She was confirmed dead at Dorset County Hospital. Police said they believed it was a "tragic accident".

Officers said the woman had been rescued by a member of the public before the military vessel responded to a Mayday call and found the girl.

Det Insp Steve May said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the young girl involved at this very difficult time.

"At this time there is nothing to suggest this was anything other than a tragic accident however, with the sudden death of any child we have an obligation to carry out an investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened."

He added that he wanted any witnesses to get in touch and appealed for anyone who may have filmed or photographed the incident to come forward.