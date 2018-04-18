Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Five of the six men were seen climbing on the Land Rover

CCTV images of a group of men taking photos of each other while jumping on a marked police vehicle have been released in a hunt to catch them.

Five of the six men were seen climbing on the Land Rover while it was parked at Poole Quay on Sunday.

The vehicle's bonnet and roof were damaged, Dorset Police said.

Officers searched the area but the suspects could not be found. The force urged anyone with information about the vandalism to come forward.