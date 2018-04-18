Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Guy Hedger was at home with his husband when he was killed

A man has pleaded guilty to handling jewellery which was stolen from a murdered man during a raid at his home.

Guy Hedger, 61, was shot dead during a break-in by two men at his luxury home in Ashley, Dorset, in April 2017.

Jamie Evans, 38, from Bournemouth, pleaded guilty at Salisbury Crown Court to two counts of receiving stolen goods.

Evans, who also previously admitted possessing an offensive weapon, is due to be sentenced on 8 June.

Diamond jewellery and watches were among items worth more than £120,000 which were stolen in the burglary, near Ringwood.

Other items included six rings, a silver and diamond Cartier watch, a silver and gold Pandora charm bracelet, a sapphire and diamond bracelet and a gold necklace.

Image caption Jewellery stolen during the burglary was found in undergrowth in Bournemouth

Mr Hedger was shot after he and his husband were confronted in their bedroom by two men wearing balaclavas and armed with a sawn-off shotgun.

Kevin Downton, 40, opened fire when Mr Hedger's husband, Simon-Pierre Hedger-Cooper, hit a panic button, triggering alarms.

Downton, from Winterborne Stickland, Dorset, and Jason Baccus, 42, from Bournemouth, were later jailed for life for murder.