Man crushed to death by falling boat in Weymouth

  • 17 April 2018
Weymouth Sailing Club
Image caption Emergency services were called to Weymouth Sailing Club on Monday afternoon

A man has been crushed to death after a boat fell on him at a boatyard.

Emergency services were called to Weymouth Sailing Club off Barrack Road on Monday at about 12:45 BST.

The man, thought to be in his 50s, and from the town was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Dorset Police said an investigation was under way and The Health and Safety Executive had been informed.
Image caption Police remain at the sailing club off Barrack Road

