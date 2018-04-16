Image copyright Dorset Wildlife Trust Image caption The hut on Powerstock Common, which has been managed by Dorset Wildlife Trust since the 1970s, was destroyed by the blaze which is believed to have been arson

A fire has destroyed a former railway hut and registered bat roost on a nature reserve in Dorset.

The blaze at the "old gangers" hut on Dorset Wildlife Trust's Powerstock Common reserve, near Maiden Newton, happened on Friday and is believed to have been started deliberately.

The hut was a roost for species including the lesser horseshoe bat, the trust said.

Dorset Police said it was investigating but no arrests have been made.