A lifting bridge has been closed to road traffic 11 weeks after reopening following repair work.

Poole Bridge closed in September 2016 and had originally been expected to reopen in June 2017. A series of delays meant it reopened in January 2018.

The borough council said a "technical problem" had led to damage to the safety gates.

The bridge has been left in the raised position while an investigation is carried out.

Borough of Poole said two safety gates were damaged on Sunday morning and the bridge was closed to road users for "safety reasons".

Pedestrian and cycle access is expected to reopen later.

'Safe and reliable'

Work began on repair work in September 2016 after cracks appeared in the concrete of the 89-year-old structure.

Hold-ups to the reopening of the crossing - linking the town centre to the port and ferry terminal - included delays in the delivery of materials and parts, as well as adverse weather conditions.

It reopened in January when the council said it was "confident it was safe and reliable".