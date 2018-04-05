Image caption Police were called to Dale Close after receiving reports a man with a hammer was damaging cars and smashing windows of homes

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was attacked.

The officer was assaulted after approaching a man reported to have been hitting cars and smashing windows with a hammer in Dale Close, Poole.

Dorset Police said she did not suffer serious injuries.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of assault, affray, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The force said the arrested man, from Poole, had since been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents at about 22:00 BST on Wednesday is asked to come forward.

The force has also asked those who find their vehicles damaged in Dale Close and Dale Road to contact them.