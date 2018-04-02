Image copyright Liam Coleman Image caption The man was struck by the car on the promenade on Shore Road

A man died when he was struck by a car that then went over a sea wall and on to the beach at a seaside resort.

The crash happened on the promenade on Shore Road near the Mowlem Theatre in Swanage, Dorset at about 08:40 BST.

Police said the 70-year-old, from Swanage, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The road and part of the beach remains closed between the theatre and The Parade.

People have been asked to avoid the area.

Image caption The beige Vauxhall Zafira car ended up on the beach

Dorset Police said the driver of the Zafira, a woman in her 60s, suffered minor injuries.

She was taken to hospital as a precaution but has since been discharged.

The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who saw the car being driven beforehand, or anyone who has dashcam footage to contact them.