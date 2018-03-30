Image copyright Yasmin Dougan Image caption Three-year-old Jaiden was crossing North Street in Wareham on a bicycle when he was hit by the Sainsbury's lorry

A boy who died after being knocked down on a pelican crossing was killed the day before his fourth birthday.

Jaiden, the son of Yasmin Dougan and James Mangan, was crossing North Street in Wareham on a bicycle when he was hit by the Sainsbury's lorry on Thursday.

A balloon release was held earlier in the town as a birthday tribute.

The 43-year-old lorry driver, from Basingstoke, was held on suspicion of driving offences and has been released while inquiries continue.

Jaiden suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he later died.

Floral tributes have been left on a bench near the scene of the crash.

A crowdfunding page has also been set up to raise money for the boy's family.

Dorset Police has appealed for drivers in the area at the time, particularly those with dashcam footage, to get in touch.

It said the family had "requested privacy at this very traumatic time".

Sainsbury's chief executive Mike Coupe said the company would "do everything we can" to support them.