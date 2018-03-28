Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Mohammed Omar was already serving an eight-year prison sentence at the time of the attack

An inmate who threw faeces at a prison officer - rendering her temporarily blind - has received a further jail term.

Mohammed Omar, 21, approached the staff member at HMP Portland, Dorset, with a container concealed under his clothing.

He proceeded to throw faeces in her face - an offence known as "potting" - getting it in her eyes and mouth.

Omar admitted two charges and was given 14 months in addition to his original eight-year term.

He faced a count of administering a poison or noxious thing with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy.

'Horrible incident'

Omar also pleaded guilty to a second charge of criminal damage after office equipment at the young offender institution was damaged by the faeces.

At the time of the offence on 21 January, he was serving a sentence for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Insp Tony Burden, of Dorset Police, said: "This was a horrible incident for the victim to endure, particularly as she was simply trying to do her job in what can be difficult and challenging circumstances."

Prisons Minister Rory Stewart said: "We will not tolerate any assault on [prison staff] and we are currently looking to increase sentences for anyone that does."