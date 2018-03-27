Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mervyn Thomas was a passenger in a Peugeot 2008 that was hit by a BMW on Portland Beach Road in June

A driver accused of killing a grandfather in a car crash is due to appear in court, police have said.

Mervyn Thomas, 72, from Weymouth, was a passenger in a Peugeot 2008 which collided with a BMW on Portland Beach Road, Dorset, on 28 June last year.

He died in hospital the next day. Two other men sustained serious injuries.

Antony Williams, 50, from Yeovil, has been summonsed to appear before Weymouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Mr Thomas' family previously said his son Gareth died in 2004 when his motorbike was involved in a crash on the nearby B3157 coast road from Weymouth to Bridport.