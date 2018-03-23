West Moors house fire: Phillip Evans denies arson
A man accused of starting a fire which destroyed a house has denied arson with intent to endanger life.
The blaze broke out at a detached house in The Avenue, West Moors, Dorset, on 9 January. One man was treated in hospital for chest pains.
Phillip Evans, 55, of Ringwood Road, Three Legged Cross, Wimborne, pleaded not guilty at Bournemouth Crown Court on Thursday.
His trial is due to take place at the same court on 18 June.