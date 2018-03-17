Image copyright Maritime and Coastguard Agency Image caption Two rowing boats and a safety boat capsized on the River Stour

A total of 11 people, including nine teenagers, have been rescued from a river after three boats capsized in bad weather in Dorset.

Two rowing boats and a safety boat capsized on the River Stour at Iford, Bournemouth, shortly after 11:00 GMT on Saturday.

The 11 were reported to be in the water, clinging to trees and on upturned boats in distress, HM Coastguard said.

Ten of the 11 were taken to hospital.

HM Coastguard and Dorset Fire and Rescue Service received several 999 calls reporting people in difficult and "needing urgent assistance" at Iford Bridge.

Dorset Police, ambulances and other emergency services attended.

The coastguard deployed its helicopter with a camera to "carry out an extensive search" to see if any more people were stranded.

The helicopter was stood down just after 12:30 GMT after it was confirmed everyone was safely accounted for.