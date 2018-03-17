Enfield murder: Man dies after being shot and stabbed
- 17 March 2018
A man has died after being shot and stabbed on a street in Enfield, north London.
Police were called to South Street at 00:40 GMT where they found two men injured.
The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene at 01:14. The second man was taken to hospital in east London.
His condition has been described as stable. Police say no arrests have been made.