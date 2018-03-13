Image copyright Borough of Poole Image caption There are concerns the cliff could continue to move during heavy rain

Engineers are to assess the stability of cliffs above a Dorset beach following a landslip.

An area at the top of the cliff has been closed since the landslide in late February 2017.

The investigation involves drilling 30m (98ft) holes on the top of Canford Cliffs on Cliff Drive and on the promenade to take soil samples.

Borough of Poole Council said once the samples had been analysed, it would look at further stabilisation works.

The drilling is due to start on 19 March and will last up to four weeks.

The authority said people could expect to notice "some noise and vibrations" in the local area during the works.

Image copyright Borough of Poole Image caption Metal posts have been secured in the cliff to monitor any further movement

The drilling will be carried out weekdays between 08:00 - 17:00 GMT - it will stop on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The rebuilding of 102 beach huts and the construction of 89 new huts has been put on hold while the cliff is assessed.

The work, part of a £1.79m project, had been due to start in September.