Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A35, two miles from Bere Regis toward Poole

A woman has died and five people have been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dorset.

The crash involving a silver Vauxhall Astra and a silver Peugeot people carrier happened on the A35, two miles from Bere Regis toward Poole, at about 08:40 GMT.

The 35-year-old driver of the Astra died at the scene.

The driver of the Peugeot - a 55-year man from Poole - and his four passengers were seriously injured.

All five were trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by firefighters before being taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.