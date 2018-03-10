Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The fire in Blandford initially started on Tuesday (footage by Ruth Kelly)

A fire that ripped through a disused warehouse at a brewery site has reignited four days later.

The blaze at the Hall and Woodhouse brewery site in Bournemouth Road, Blandford, initially started on Tuesday afternoon.

At its height 100 firefighters were at the scene.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said a small fire reignited in the derelict building at about 09:45 GMT. It has since been extinguished.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

The warehouse is on an area of the site undergoing demolition. The main brewery site has not been affected.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are under way, but it is believed to have started accidentally.