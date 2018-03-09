Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was taken to hospital after being struck by a black Ford Fiesta on Littlemoor Road, near to its junction with Chelwood Close

A woman has died from her injuries nine days after being hit by a car.

The victim, in her 80s, was taken to hospital after being struck by a black Ford Fiesta on Littlemoor Road, near to its junction with Chelwood Close, in Weymouth at 10:35 GMT on 26 February.

Her injuries were not initially believed to be life threatening but she died on Wednesday, police said.

The driver was uninjured. Dorset Police is appealing for witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.