Two men arrested in connection with the drug-related death of a man in Dorset have been released without charge.

Ambulance crews were called to an address in Lane-Side, Shaftesbury, on 17 October following reports a 46-year-old man had suffered a cardiac arrest. He died on 25 October,

Two men, aged 38 and 39, from Shaftesbury, were arrested but have since been released.

Dorset Police said detectives were not looking for anyone else.

The 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, supplying a controlled class A drug and administering a poison with intent to endanger life or inflict grievous bodily harm.

The other man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and perverting the course of justice.

A post-mortem examination revealed the man died as a result of a brain injury, cardiac arrest and recreational drug toxicity, police had said.