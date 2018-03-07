Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the crash involving a blue Honda Civic happened at Babylon Hill

A 23-year-old woman has died in a crash on the A30 near Sherborne.

The crash happened on the A30 at Babylon Hill shortly before 20:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Police said the woman, who was driving a blue Honda Civic, suffered "very serious injuries" and died at the scene.

Anyone who saw the crash or the car being driven beforehand is asked to contact police. The road was closed overnight but has since reopened.