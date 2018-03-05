Two people have been hospitalised after taking an ecstasy-based drug known as Blue Punisher.

One person suffered convulsions and psychosis on Friday and another was very ill and vomiting on Saturday after taking the drug in Bournemouth.

They had taken a drug known as Blue Punisher, which has a skull logo and a strong aniseed or chemical smell.

Police said side effects of illegal substances "are unpredictable and potentially life-threatening".

Det Insp Scott Johnson said: "We would strongly advise people thinking of taking substances such as this to think again and want to make them aware of this particular batch of drugs.

"You can never be sure what you are taking when you use illegal substances."