Image copyright Google Image caption An 85-year-old woman died on Mudeford in Christchurch after being hit by a car

A 93-year-old man faces a charge of causing death by careless driving after an elderly woman was hit by a car.

The 85-year-old victim died at the scene on Mudeford in Christchurch, Dorset, on 13 October.

She had reportedly been struck by a silver BMW which also crashed into a parked car, Dorset Police said.

The man, from Barnet in north London, has been issued with a postal requisition to appear before Poole Magistrates' Court on 9 March.