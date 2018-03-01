Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of a women being held hostage by an armed man in Parley Road

A man has been charged after a six-hour stand-off.

Police were called to reports of a women being held hostage by an armed man at a house in Parley Road, Bournemouth early on 3 February.

She was found uninjured outside the property. A loaded crossbow and what was thought to be two imitation firearms were later seized.

A 42-year-old man from Watford is due to appear before Poole Magistrates' Court later.

He is charged with false imprisonment, arson, possession of a firearm, criminal damage and drugs possession.