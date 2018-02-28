Image copyright Zoe Barling/PA Wire Image caption Louella Fletcher-Michie was found dead in a wooded area on the edge of the festival site

A 25-year-old woman found dead at a music festival had been taking recreational drugs, an inquest heard.

The body of Louella Fletcher-Michie, the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, was found in woodland on the edge of the Bestival site at Lulworth Castle in Dorset on 11 September.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause as sudden death following the use of 2C-P, ketamine and MDMA, Bournemouth Coroner's Court was told.

The inquest will reopen on 25 June.

Her death was also caused by a subsequent prolonged episode of altered behaviour after taking the drugs, including agitation, physical exertion, restraint and possible positional airway compromise, the inquest heard.

Image caption Louella Fletcher-Michie's father John Michie currently stars as Guy Self in Holby City

Following her death, Mr Michie said the family had "lost an angel".

Ceon Broughton, 28, of Enfield, north London, who was known to Ms Fletcher-Michie, has been charged with manslaughter by gross negligence.

He is due at Poole Magistrates' Court on 23 March.