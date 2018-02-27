A man has been arrested after a suspected arson attack at a flat left a man critically ill in hospital.

The blaze broke out in the ground floor flat in Seaward Avenue, Bournemouth trapping the man and his daughter shortly after 02:00 GMT on Monday.

Police said the man, aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a "life-threatening" condition.

A 52-year-old was later arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

The fire service said the victim's teenage daughter was treated for smoke inhalation before being cared for by relatives.

Crews said they were alerted to the fire by a neighbour and later found no smoke alarms were fitted at the property.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.