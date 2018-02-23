Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Anderson Cerqueira was convicted of rape and two counts of sexual assault

A "predator" has been for jailed for six years for sexually assaulting two men returning from nights out in Bournemouth four years apart.

Anderson Cerqueira, 44, attacked the men who he offered lifts to on separate occasions in 2017 and 2013.

Cerqueira, of West Cliff Road, was found guilty of rape and two counts of sexual assault following a trial at Bournemouth Crown Court in December.

Det Con Andy Hale described Cerqueira as a "predator" who targeted lone men.

Dorset Police said the attack in July 2017 took place after the victim, in his 20s, who had been on a night out in Bournemouth got into Cerqueira's car, assuming it was a taxi.

In the August 2013 attack, Cerqueira again offered a lift to the victim, who was also in his 20s.

'Horrific attacks'

The man began to began to feel uncomfortable and asked to be dropped off but Cerqueira kept driving before stopping in Charminster and sexually assaulting him, police said.

The victim managed to get out of the car and run off.

Following the sentencing Mr Hale said: "Cerqueira is a predator who went out and targeted young lone men and subjected them to horrific sexual assaults.

"Never accept a lift home from someone you do not know and if you have ordered a taxi ensure the vehicle you are getting into is licensed."

Cerqueira was also ordered to remain on the sex offenders register for life.