Image copyright Zoe Barling/PA Wire Image caption Louella Michie, 25, was found dead in a wooded area on the edge of the festival site in the early hours of 11 September

A man has been re-arrested by police investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman at the Bestival festival.

Louella Michie was found dead in woods on the edge of the festival site at Lulworth Castle early on 11 September.

Dorset Police said a 28-year-old man from London, known to Ms Michie, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and drug supply offences.

He had previously been detained on suspicion of murder and released while inquiries continued.

An initial post-mortem examination carried out shortly after her death showed no clear signs of an assault.

Following her death, Ms Michie's father, Holby City actor John Michie, said the family had "lost an angel".

Bestival was first held in 2004 at Robin Hill on the Isle of Wight, but the four-day annual event was held at Lulworth Estate for the first time in 2017.