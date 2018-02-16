Image caption Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Old Christchurch Road

A man has been charged with a stabbing in Bournemouth town centre.

The victim, in his 30s, suffered several stab wounds to his back during the attack in Old Christchurch Road at about 06:30 GMT on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but not life-threatening condition, Dorset Police said.

A 23-year-old Bournemouth man is due to appear before magistrates in Poole, accused of wounding with intent, later.

Another local man, aged 26, who was arrested on suspicion of assault, is still assisting with police inquiries.

The three men are known to each other, police said.