Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Old Christchurch Road

A man in his 30s has been seriously injured after being stabbed in the back in Bournemouth's town centre.

Police were called shortly after 06:30 GMT to reports of a disturbance in Old Christchurch Road.

The man, from Bournemouth, was found with stab wounds to his back and was taken to hospital, Dorset Police said.

A 23-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He remains in custody.