Arrest after Bournemouth town centre stabbing
- 15 February 2018
A man in his 30s has been seriously injured after being stabbed in the back in Bournemouth's town centre.
Police were called shortly after 06:30 GMT to reports of a disturbance in Old Christchurch Road.
The man, from Bournemouth, was found with stab wounds to his back and was taken to hospital, Dorset Police said.
A 23-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He remains in custody.