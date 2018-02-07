Image copyright Google Image caption The emergency services were called to the house in Sunnyside Road at about 07:20 GMT on Saturday

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a two-month-old baby.

The baby girl was reported to not be breathing at a house in Sunnyside Road, Poole, Dorset, on Saturday morning.

She was taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead. Police said the death was being treated as unexplained while an investigation is carried out.

A 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Poole, have been released pending further inquiries.

Det Insp Richard Dixey, from Dorset Police's major crime investigation team, said: "We are currently carrying out a range of enquiries in order to establish the full circumstances surrounding the very tragic death of this baby girl.

"I would ask that her family is given privacy at this extremely difficult time."

Officers have been liaising with the coroner and investigations have included an examination of the scene and house-to-house inquiries.