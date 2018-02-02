Image caption Jac Holmes's coffin was carried by members of the Kurdish community, and decorated with flowers in the colours of the YPG

Fighters from around the world who battled the Islamic State (IS) group gathered in Dorset for the funeral of a 24-year-old Briton killed in Syria.

Former IT consultant Jac Holmes first left his home to join Kurdish forces in 2015. He died in Raqqa in October.

The ceremony in Wimborne was also attended by hundreds of Kurdish people who had travelled in minibuses from across the UK to pay their respects.

His mother, Angie Blannin, had previously described her son as a hero.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Angie Blannin remembers her son Jac Holmes who died fighting with the YPG in Syria

Mr Holmes, who was from Bournemouth and had no prior military training, became a sniper with Kurdish militia the YPG and was one of the longest-serving foreign volunteers in the fight against IS.

His coffin was carried into the service by members of the Kurdish community, and dressed with flowers in the colours of the YPG.

There was standing room only as speeches and tributes were made, including an address by the YPG's general commander Nuri Mahmud.

Speaking over Skype from Syria, he said: "If Jac Holmes and his comrades did not fight against IS to defeat them, eventually IS would have the power to attack elsewhere in the world."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jac Holmes told the BBC why he went to fight IS, in an interview recorded weeks before he was killed

Following the service, his coffin was taken to Poole Crematorium where friends and family paid their final respects.

Spanish fighter Arges Artiaga, who fought alongside Mr Holmes and was with him when he died, told the BBC: "I had to say goodbye to my friend, my brother."

Hanna Bohman, a fighter from Canada, added: "I flew over because Jac was one of the original volunteers to join the YPG. I had to come."

A memorial ceremony for Mr Holmes and fellow Briton Oliver Hall, of Gosport in Hampshire, had previously been held in Syria.

Both of their bodies were repatriated in January.