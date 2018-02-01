Image copyright Diocese of Salisbury Image caption The Right Reverend Karen Gorham, said Borough of Poole "seems to have ignored" the public

New rules in Poole which will see £100 fines issued to people for begging will make homeless people "even more vulnerable", a bishop has claimed.

The Bishop of Sherborne, the Right Reverend Karen Gorham, said Borough of Poole "seems to have ignored" the public by introducing the new policy.

The authority said the public space protection orders (PSPOs) were the result of feedback from residents.

Fines can also be given to those found sleeping in car parks and doorways.

The rules in the town, which came into force on Thursday, also include a ban on drinking alcohol in the street and "behaviour likely to cause nuisance".

The authority said it wanted the town to be "a safe and welcoming place for everyone".

Bishop Gorham said: "I know that many local people and charities highlighted the vulnerability of the increasing number of homeless in the town in responding to the consultation.

"This decision makes homeless people even more vulnerable."

Image caption Borough of Poole said people have complained about begging on the streets

The rules have been introduced after neighbouring Bournemouth Borough Council was condemned by rapper Professor Green for fitting bars to public benches to stop homeless people sleeping on them.

Green, who directed criticism at Borough of Poole at the same time, said the fines "criminalised" homeless people and were "no solution, just punishment".

The fines can be enforced by council and police officers, but Borough of Poole said it was not its intention "to fine individuals as a first resort".

Councillor Karen Rampton, the authority's housing and communities portfolio holder, said the council had "actively consulted" with charities ahead of introducing the PSPOs.

"The new orders do not mean a complete prohibition on people who are sleeping rough and we will continue to proactively work with individuals to encourage them to use the full range of support available," she said.

"We're responding to those residents and businesses who tell us that anti-social behaviour is having a detrimental effect on their daily life and livelihood."