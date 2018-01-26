Image copyright Police handouts Image caption Andrew Latcham has been missing since December and Jean Lea had been missing since March

A body found in a Dorset river is believed to be that of missing woman Jean Lea and not of a man also missing in the area, police have said.

Police said on Monday remains discovered in the River Stour at Iford were thought to be missing 70-year-old Andrew Latcham from Blandford.

Both Mr Latcham's and Ms Lea's families have been updated on the development.

The force said 67-year-old Ms Lea, from Bournemouth, had been missing since 26 March.

Her death has been referred to the coroner.

Mr Latcham, who has dementia, disappeared from his home in Park Road, Blandford, on 30 December.