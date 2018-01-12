Image copyright John Stephen Image caption The man was pronounced dead at the scene in North Road near Chideock Manor

A man who was arrested following the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car on a country lane has been released without charge.

A 68-year-old man died after being struck on North Road in Chideock, Dorset, on 30 August.

The driver of a green Ford Focus, a 48-year-old man from Bridport, was arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

He has now been released without charge.