Chideock car crash: Man released without charge
- 12 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man who was arrested following the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car on a country lane has been released without charge.
A 68-year-old man died after being struck on North Road in Chideock, Dorset, on 30 August.
The driver of a green Ford Focus, a 48-year-old man from Bridport, was arrested on suspicion of driving offences.
He has now been released without charge.