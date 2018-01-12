Image caption Chief Constable Debbie Simpson will be a "very hard act to follow", Dorset's Police and Crime Commissioner Martyn Underhill said

Dorset's chief constable is to retire after five years in the role and almost 35 years in policing.

Chief Constable Debbie Simpson, who previously worked as deputy chief constable, said it was the "right time" for her to leave.

Deputy Chief Constable James Vaughan has been chosen as the preferred candidate for the role by Dorset's police and crime commissioner (PCC).

Chief Constable Simpson will leave the force on 6 April.

She joined Bedfordshire Police in 1984 and became its head of CID.

During her career, she also helped manage the UK response to the Boxing Day Tsunami in 2004.

'Enthusiasm and determination'

"After almost 35 years in policing, I have decided it is the right time for me to retire from my role as chief constable," she said.

She said she had not made the decision "lightly" and had "considered the timing to minimise the impact on the important work we are doing", including Dorset Police's potential merger with Devon and Cornwall Police.

Dorset PCC Martyn Underhill said she would be a "very hard act to follow" and thanked her for her "enthusiasm, determination, professionalism, passion and belief in policing, during unprecedented periods of austerity and change".

He said Deputy Chief Constable James Vaughan's appointment to the role was subject to a confirmation hearing, and would be temporary given the planned merger with Devon and Dorset.