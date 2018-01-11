A man has been released without charge following an investigation into an alleged rape on a beach in Weymouth.

Dorset Police were called to The Esplanade in the early hours of 4 July following a report of a woman being sexually assaulted.

A 32-year-old Weymouth man who was arrested on suspicion of rape, and released while inquiries continue, has now been released without charge.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.