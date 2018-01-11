Dorset

Man charged with arson after West Moors house fire

  • 11 January 2018
Fire in West Moors Image copyright Keith Smith
Image caption Fire crews from across east Dorset tackled the fire

A man has been charged with arson after a fire destroyed a house in Dorset.

Fire crews were called in to deal with the blaze at the detached house in The Avenue, West Moors after it broke out early on Tuesday afternoon.

One man was treated in hospital for chest pains.

Dorset Police said a 55-year-old man from Three Legged Cross has been charged with arson and harassment. He is due to appear before Poole Magistrates Court later.

Image copyright Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue
Image caption The detached house was destroyed in the fire

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites