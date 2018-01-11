Image copyright Keith Smith Image caption Fire crews from across east Dorset tackled the fire

A man has been charged with arson after a fire destroyed a house in Dorset.

Fire crews were called in to deal with the blaze at the detached house in The Avenue, West Moors after it broke out early on Tuesday afternoon.

One man was treated in hospital for chest pains.

Dorset Police said a 55-year-old man from Three Legged Cross has been charged with arson and harassment. He is due to appear before Poole Magistrates Court later.