Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Erika Prisacaru had a six-year-old son, Andrei.

A 60-year-old man arrested over a hit-and-run crash which left a mum dead has been released while inquiries continue.

Erika Prisacaru, 39, died in hospital after being struck by a car on The Grove, Dorchester, shortly before 20:00 GMT on 27 December.

The man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of perverting the course of justice over the mother-of-one's death.

Dorset Police said the man from Dorchester had been released while their investigation continues.

A woman also arrested in connection with the crash has also been released while inquiries continue.

The 47-year-old, also from the town, had been held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene and perverting the course of justice.

A car was also seized.

Three other men previously arrested in connection with the crash were released without charge.

Ms Prisacaru leaves behind her six-year-old son, Andrei.

Police still want to hear from anybody who saw a dark-coloured convertible Audi A3 in the area on the night of the crash.