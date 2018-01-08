Dorset

Erika Prisacaru hit-and-run death: Man released over mum's death

  • 8 January 2018
Erika Prisacaru with her six-year-old son Andrei Image copyright Dorset Police
Image caption Erika Prisacaru had a six-year-old son, Andrei.

A 60-year-old man arrested over a hit-and-run crash which left a mum dead has been released while inquiries continue.

Erika Prisacaru, 39, died in hospital after being struck by a car on The Grove, Dorchester, shortly before 20:00 GMT on 27 December.

The man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of perverting the course of justice over the mother-of-one's death.

Dorset Police said the man from Dorchester had been released while their investigation continues.

A woman also arrested in connection with the crash has also been released while inquiries continue.

The 47-year-old, also from the town, had been held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene and perverting the course of justice.

A car was also seized.

Three other men previously arrested in connection with the crash were released without charge.

Ms Prisacaru leaves behind her six-year-old son, Andrei.

Police still want to hear from anybody who saw a dark-coloured convertible Audi A3 in the area on the night of the crash.

Image copyright Dorset Police
Image caption Police previously released CCTV images of the car they believe was involved

