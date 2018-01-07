Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Sheralee White was "upset" when she was last seen with her child in a pushchair

A mother who vanished with her son remains missing after the boy was found.

Sheralee White, 32, was said to be "upset" when she was last seen with the three-year-old in Victoria Place, Bournemouth, on Wednesday evening.

He was returned to family members on Saturday, Dorset Police said, but Ms White's whereabouts remain unknown.

Officers said they were concerned for Ms White's welfare and have appealed for information as to her location.

She is described as white, with dark brown hair coloured red at the ends, police said.

Ms White was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, grey scarf, black skinny jeans and black ankle boots.