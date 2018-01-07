Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Erika Prisacaru had a six-year-old son named Andrei.

A man has has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman killed in a suspected hit-and-run.

Erika Prisacaru, 39, was struck by a car as she walked on The Grove in Dorchester, Dorset, shortly before 20:00 GMT on 27 December.

Dorset Police said a 60-year-old man had been detained on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

A 47-year-old woman previously arrested in connection with the crash was released while inquiries continue.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Police have released CCTV images of the car they believe was involved

The force said officers were continuing to support the "distraught" family of Ms Prisacaru, who leaves behind her six-year-old son, Andrei.

Insp Joe Pardey said he still wanted to hear from anybody who saw a dark-coloured convertible Audi A3 in the area on the night of the crash.

Three other men arrested in connection with the crash were released without charge.