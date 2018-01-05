Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Erika Prisacaru leaves a six-year-old son, Andrei, who is being cared for by relatives

A woman arrested following the death of a mother killed in a suspected hit-and-run has been released, police said.

Erika Prisacaru, 39, died in hospital after being struck by a car on The Grove, Dorchester, shortly before 20:00 GMT on 27 December.

The 47-year-old woman had been held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene and perverting the course of justice.

She has now been released while inquiries continue, Dorset Police said.

Police previously said the woman, who is from the area, was aged 27, but have confirmed she is 47.

The arrest comes after a convertible Audi A3 was sought by police.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Police released CCTV images of a car they believe was involved

Ms Prisacaru, from Dorchester, leaves a six-year-old son, Andrei, who is being cared for by relatives.

Her family is being supported by specially trained officers.

The force is urging anyone who saw a dark-coloured Audi A3 or who has dashcam footage of either The Grove or Brewery Square areas at the time of the crash to come forward.