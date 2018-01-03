Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Daniel Lowe gave no motive for the attack, police said

A man who stabbed a garage worker in the chest, back and stomach has been jailed for eight years.

Daniel Lowe attacked the man as they chatted on the Nuffield Industrial Estate in Poole, Dorset, on 16 June.

He then drove away, crashing into another vehicle, and ran into a police station, Bournemouth Crown Court heard.

Lowe, 27, of Steer Road, Swanage, admitted wounding with intent, possessing an offensive weapon and cannabis and aggravated vehicle taking.

Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was stabbed several times outside the garage where he worked

The victim was repeatedly stabbed in the chest as he chatted to Lowe in a car outside Tyre City where he worked.

He tried to escape but fell and was stabbed several more times as he lay on the ground.

The 31-year-old man then ran to another business where a member of staff shut the door to protect him.

Lowe then drove to Poole police station, crashing into a vehicle on the way, and ran into the building where he was arrested.

In police interviews, he gave no motive for the attack.

He was jailed for eight years with an extended licence period of four years.

Lowe was also disqualified from driving for 69 months and was ordered not to contact the garage worker for 10 years.

Det Sgt Jessica Pearcey said it was fortunate the victim was expected to make a full recovery from the "sustained and brutal attack".