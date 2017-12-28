Winterbourne Abbas: Man, 95, dies in A35 crash
- 28 December 2017
A 95-year-old man has died in a two-car crash in Dorset.
The man was driving a Volkswagen High Up which collided with a Ford Fiesta on the A35 near Winterbourne Abbas on Wednesday afternoon.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. An 87-year-old female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries. Both were from Wimborne.
The 70-year-old driver of the Fiesta was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.