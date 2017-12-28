Image caption The Grove in Dorchester was sealed off while police investigations were carried out

A woman has died after being hit by a car in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Dorset.

The 39-year-old was fatally injured on The Grove in Dorchester, shortly before 20:00 GMT on Wednesday. She was taken to hospital but died later.

A man was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. An Audi car has also been seized.

The road was closed as investigations were carried out. Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.