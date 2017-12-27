Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Three fire crews, police and the ambulance service were called to the Sainsbury's in Christchurch

A Sainsbury's supermarket was evacuated due to a suspected gas leak that has led to three casualties.

Three fire crews, gas monitors and a hazardous materials officer were sent to the store on Lyndhurst Road in Christchurch, Dorset, at 15:35 GMT.

Three people were treated for "light-headedness requiring oxygen" at the scene, the ambulance service said.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said the cause is thought to be related to contractors working on site.

On the advice of the National Chemical Emergency Centre it said it was now carrying out monitoring and ventilating of the store.

It added it was expected to hand control of the site back to the supermarket by 18:30.

A Sainsbury's spokeswoman said: "We can confirm there was an incident at our Christchurch store.

"We're grateful no customers or colleagues were seriously harmed and are supporting the fire brigade's investigation."

Dorset Police officers were also called to the scene.

No further details have been given about the injured people.