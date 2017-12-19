Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the victim had been sitting on a bench in the park with a group of boys and girls

Two boys, aged 15 and 13, have been charged in connection with a stabbing in a Bournemouth park.

A 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries to his chest and face following an "altercation" in Pelhams Park at about 20:30 GMT on Saturday.

Dorset Police said the 15-year-old has been charged with wounding with intent. Both boys were charged with possession of a knife blade or pointed article.

They are due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The force said the stabbed teenager's injuries are not life-threatening.