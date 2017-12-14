Boy, 5, dies after being hit by car in Bournemouth
- 14 December 2017
A five-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a car while crossing a road.
Police said the boy was struck by a black Vauxhall Corsa as he crossed Naseby Road, Bournemouth, shortly before 16:00 GMT on Wednesday.
He was taken to hospital where he died a short time later. The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, was uninjured.
Police have urged witnesses to come forward and are seeking any CCTV from homes or dashcam footage from drivers.