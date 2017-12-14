Dorset

Boy, 5, dies after being hit by car in Bournemouth

  • 14 December 2017
Naseby Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The boy was struck by the car as he crossed Naseby Road, police said

A five-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a car while crossing a road.

Police said the boy was struck by a black Vauxhall Corsa as he crossed Naseby Road, Bournemouth, shortly before 16:00 GMT on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital where he died a short time later. The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, was uninjured.

Police have urged witnesses to come forward and are seeking any CCTV from homes or dashcam footage from drivers.

