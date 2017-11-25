Image copyright PA Image caption Gaia Pope's body was found 11 days after she went missing

Hundreds of people are expected to gather for a candlelit vigil in honour of Gaia Pope.

Miss Pope, 19, from Langton Matravers, near Swanage in Dorset, was reported missing on 7 November. Her body was found 11 days later in a nearby field.

Her family has invited people to toast "a great woman, as well as the community that wrapped itself around us during a very hard time".

The vigil is being held at Swanage amphitheatre from 15:45 GMT.

Image copyright Charles Musselwhite Image caption The vigil is being held at the town's amphitheatre

People are also being asked to bring tea lights in glass jars to illuminate the amphitheatre.

Family and close friends will also share stories of Miss Pope during the vigil.

Dorset Police is treating her death as "unexplained", pending toxicology results.

A post-mortem examination did not identify any injuries to suggest the involvement of other people, police said.

On Monday, police announced the three people arrested on suspicion of murder, Paul Elsey, Rosemary Dinch, and Nathan Elsey, were to face no action.