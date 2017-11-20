Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Guy Hedger was at home with his husband when he was killed

Diamond jewellery and high-value watches were among the items stolen in a burglary in which a businessman was shot dead, a court has been told.

Guy Hedger, 61, was killed in the raid at his home in Ashley in east Dorset in the early hours of 30 April.

Jason Baccus, Scott Keeping and Kevin Downton all deny murdering Mr Hedger.

Jurors were told Cartier and Amadeus watches were taken, along with a Tiffany necklace and a Pandora bracelet Mr Hedger had given to his husband.

Goods worth £124,000 were taken, including a 14-carat gold ring with rubies and emeralds and two Louis Vuitton bags worth about £1,850.

The trial previously heard how Mr Hedger was shot as his husband, Simon-Pierre Hedger-Cooper, activated a panic button.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Scott Keeping, Kevin Downton, Jason Baccus deny murder while Helen Keeping denies assisting an offender

In the video interview, Mr Hedger-Cooper said at about 03:00 BST, Mr Hedger got up and as he returned to the bedroom with their dog Louis, he was followed by two men in balaclavas.

He said, after hitting the panic button, "all the alarms outside went on".

He said: "I heard an almighty boom, shot, and Guy said 'I have been hit, I have been hit'."

Julie Cooper, Mr Keeping's half sister, told the court he was a drug addict and drinker and agreed he and his wife and co-defendant, Helen Keeping, were "absolutely chaotic".

She said she received a vehicle registration document on 24 April addressed to a Scott White. She said Mr Keeping came to her home a few days later with Mr Bacchus saying the document was for a Ford Focus parked outside her home.

The prosecution alleges a Ford Focus was used during the burglary.

Mr Baccus, 42, and Mr Keeping, 44, both of Verney Close, Bournemouth, along with Mr Downton, 40, of Winterborne Stickland, near Blandford, all deny murder, aggravated burglary, possessing a firearm and burglary.

Helen Keeping, 40, of Poole, denies two charges of assisting an offender.

The trial continues.