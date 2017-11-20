Image copyright Jolene Keenan Image caption Jolene Keenan described her son as a "passionate, caring, funny... family boy"

A teenager who died after a street fight "flopped to the ground like there was no weight in his body" when he was punched, an inquest heard.

Jack Gudge, 17, died in hospital after being found unconscious in Wimborne Road, Winton, Bournemouth.

Post-mortem tests found he sustained a brain injury, early on 16 July last year, but the cause of death was unclear.

Weymouth Magistrates' Court heard the fight happened after a house party.

The hearing was told Jack and some friends had been drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis.

Nicole Kearley, Jack's girlfriend, said there were about 30 people at the party in Moordown.

'Eyes back in head'

After leaving at about midnight they ended up in Wimborne Road with people from the party and people they knew from another house party.

A witness, who cannot be named, said he saw an "altercation" when Jack was pushed by another boy.

He said Jack punched the boy and someone else punched Jack in the mouth, before he fell on to the road.

Miss Kearley said Jack "flopped like there was no weight in his body, downwards, not forwards or backwards."

Two men kicked his head while he was on the ground, another witness told the court.

Jack was then described as being "blue, with his eyes up into the back of his head".

No charges

In a statement read to the hearing, Jack's mother Jolene Keenan described him as a "passionate, caring, funny... family boy".

Her last words to him before the party were: "I love you, be safe."

She received a call at about 01:20 BST from his "hysterical" friend saying: "He's not breathing, he's on the floor. He's been hit."

Dorset Police said an investigation into the death had concluded.

Four people held on suspicion of murder were released without charge.

The inquest is due to last three days.